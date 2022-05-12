St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles - A game thread for May 12, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon at 12:15 pm CDT and not 1:15 pm CDT like I had thought originally. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|CARDINALS
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Tommy Edman - 2B
|Austin Hays - RF
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Trey Mancini - 1B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Anthony Santander - DH
|Juan Yepez - RF
|Tyler Nevin - LF
|Albert Pujols - 1B
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Rylan Bannon - 3B
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Anthony Bemboom - C
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Chris Owings - 2B
|Brendan Donovan - SS
|Keegan Akin - LHP
|Steven Matz - LHP
