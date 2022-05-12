 clock menu more-arrow no yes

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles - A game thread for May 12, 2022

game 31

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon at 12:15 pm CDT and not 1:15 pm CDT like I had thought originally. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES CARDINALS
Cedric Mullins - CF Tommy Edman - 2B
Austin Hays - RF Paul Goldschmidt - DH
Trey Mancini - 1B Nolan Arenado - 3B
Anthony Santander - DH Juan Yepez - RF
Tyler Nevin - LF Albert Pujols - 1B
Jorge Mateo - SS Tyler O'Neill - LF
Rylan Bannon - 3B Dylan Carlson - CF
Anthony Bemboom - C Andrew Knizner - C
Chris Owings - 2B Brendan Donovan - SS
Keegan Akin - LHP Steven Matz - LHP

