St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles - A game thread for May 12, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon at 12:15 pm CDT and not 1:15 pm CDT like I had thought originally. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups ORIOLES CARDINALS Cedric Mullins - CF Tommy Edman - 2B Austin Hays - RF Paul Goldschmidt - DH Trey Mancini - 1B Nolan Arenado - 3B Anthony Santander - DH Juan Yepez - RF Tyler Nevin - LF Albert Pujols - 1B Jorge Mateo - SS Tyler O'Neill - LF Rylan Bannon - 3B Dylan Carlson - CF Anthony Bemboom - C Andrew Knizner - C Chris Owings - 2B Brendan Donovan - SS Keegan Akin - LHP Steven Matz - LHP