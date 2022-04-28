 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - A game thread for April 28, 2022

game 18

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this evening at 6:45 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS CARDINALS
Daulton Varsho - CF Tommy Edman - 2B
Pavin Smith - RF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
David Peralta - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF
Christian Walker - 1B Nolan Arenado - 3B
Seth Beer - DH Corey Dickerson - RF
Ketel Marte - 2B Dylan Carlson - DH
Carson Kelly - C Harrison Bader - CF
Nick Ahmed - SS Yadier Molina - C
Geraldo Perdomo - 3B Paul DeJong - SS
H. Castellanos - RHP Dakota Hudson - RHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...