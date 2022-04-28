St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - A game thread for April 28, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this evening at 6:45 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|CARDINALS
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Tommy Edman - 2B
|Pavin Smith - RF
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|David Peralta - LF
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Seth Beer - DH
|Corey Dickerson - RF
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Dylan Carlson - DH
|Carson Kelly - C
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Nick Ahmed - SS
|Yadier Molina - C
|Geraldo Perdomo - 3B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|H. Castellanos - RHP
|Dakota Hudson - RHP
