St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - A game thread for April 28, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks this evening at 6:45 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS CARDINALS Daulton Varsho - CF Tommy Edman - 2B Pavin Smith - RF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B David Peralta - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF Christian Walker - 1B Nolan Arenado - 3B Seth Beer - DH Corey Dickerson - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Dylan Carlson - DH Carson Kelly - C Harrison Bader - CF Nick Ahmed - SS Yadier Molina - C Geraldo Perdomo - 3B Paul DeJong - SS H. Castellanos - RHP Dakota Hudson - RHP