St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins - A game thread for April 20, 2022

game 10?

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins this evening at 5:40pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS MARLINS
Tommy Edman - 2B Jorge Soler - LF
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Garrett Cooper - DH
Tyler O'Neill - LF Jesus Sanchez - CF
Nolan Arenado - 3B Jesus Aguilar - 1B
Corey Dickerson - DH Avisail Garcia - RF
Lars Nootbaar - RF Joey Wendle - 3B
Paul DeJong - SS Jacob Stallings - C
Yadier Molina - C Miguel Rojas - SS
Harrison Bader - CF Jazz Chisholm - 2B
Miles Mikolas - RHP Sandy Alcantara - RHP

