St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins - A game thread for April 20, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins this evening at 5:40pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS MARLINS Tommy Edman - 2B Jorge Soler - LF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Garrett Cooper - DH Tyler O'Neill - LF Jesus Sanchez - CF Nolan Arenado - 3B Jesus Aguilar - 1B Corey Dickerson - DH Avisail Garcia - RF Lars Nootbaar - RF Joey Wendle - 3B Paul DeJong - SS Jacob Stallings - C Yadier Molina - C Miguel Rojas - SS Harrison Bader - CF Jazz Chisholm - 2B Miles Mikolas - RHP Sandy Alcantara - RHP