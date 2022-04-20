St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins - A game thread for April 20, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins this evening at 5:40pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|MARLINS
|Tommy Edman - 2B
|Jorge Soler - LF
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Garrett Cooper - DH
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Jesus Sanchez - CF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Jesus Aguilar - 1B
|Corey Dickerson - DH
|Avisail Garcia - RF
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Joey Wendle - 3B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Jacob Stallings - C
|Yadier Molina - C
|Miguel Rojas - SS
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Jazz Chisholm - 2B
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
|Sandy Alcantara - RHP
