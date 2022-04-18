VEB Open Thread - Monday, 4/18/22

Happy Monday, everyone! The Cardinals off today, as they travel south from Milwaukee to Miami, where the Marlins are waiting to start a three-game series tomorrow.

Through the first week-plus of the season, the Cardinals are 5-4. Nolan Arenado is batting a team-best .433 on the young season, also leading the team with five doubles and four home runs. Albert Pujols hit his second home run of the year in Sunday’s loss at Milwaukee, putting him at 681 homers for his career.

Here’s what has been going on at VEB lately:

Blake Newberry took a look at how Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson, and Steven Matz have looked in their first couple starts this season.

Stlcardsfan4 had a deep dive into the Cardinals’ mashing of Freddy Peralta — something the Brewers’ announcers claimed to be sign stealing.

One of Scooter’s latest Hunt and Pecks highlighted Juan Yepez’s recent tear down in Memphis. You’ll definitely want to check this out!

