Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads st. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers — A game thread for April 16, 2022 Game 7 By lil_scooter93 Apr 16, 2022, 6:10pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: st. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers — A game thread for April 16, 2022 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this evening at 6:10 PM CDT. More From Viva El Birdos St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for April 15, 2022 Prospect Juan Yepez hit a ball to the moon - A Hunt and Peck St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for April 14, 2022 The Cardinals should play four games against the Brewers - A Series Preview Choose Your Own Adventure: Dakota Hudson, 2022 Edition Cards Hold Off Royals in 6-5 Win Loading comments...
Loading comments...