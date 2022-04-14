St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for April 14, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon at 4:14 pm CT for the Brewers Opening Day. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|BREWERS
|Dylan Carlson - RF
|Kolten Wong - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Willy Adames - SS
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Andrew McCutchen - DH
|Albert Pujols - DH
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Omar Narvaez - C
|Yadier Molina - C
|Lorenzo Cain - CF
|Tommy Edman - 2B
|Jace Peterson - 3B
|Adam Wainwright - RHP
|Brandon Woodruff - RHP
Loading comments...