St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for April 14, 2022

game... 6? i lost count already

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon at 4:14 pm CT for the Brewers Opening Day. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS BREWERS
Dylan Carlson - RF Kolten Wong - 2B
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Willy Adames - SS
Tyler O'Neill - LF Christian Yelich - LF
Nolan Arenado - 3B Andrew McCutchen - DH
Albert Pujols - DH Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Paul DeJong - SS Hunter Renfroe - RF
Harrison Bader - CF Omar Narvaez - C
Yadier Molina - C Lorenzo Cain - CF
Tommy Edman - 2B Jace Peterson - 3B
Adam Wainwright - RHP Brandon Woodruff - RHP

