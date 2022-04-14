St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for April 14, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon at 4:14 pm CT for the Brewers Opening Day. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS BREWERS Dylan Carlson - RF Kolten Wong - 2B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Willy Adames - SS Tyler O'Neill - LF Christian Yelich - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B Andrew McCutchen - DH Albert Pujols - DH Rowdy Tellez - 1B Paul DeJong - SS Hunter Renfroe - RF Harrison Bader - CF Omar Narvaez - C Yadier Molina - C Lorenzo Cain - CF Tommy Edman - 2B Jace Peterson - 3B Adam Wainwright - RHP Brandon Woodruff - RHP