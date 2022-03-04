 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Things to do while baseball is canceled - A Hunt and Peck

Let’s brainstorm

By lil_scooter93
Baseball games should be starting at the end of this month, but they aren’t. What am I supposed to do without baseball to focus on — talk to my family? I have had to spend four completely uninterrupted months paying attention to them. I stared out the window and waited for spring. Spring is here. Where is the baseball?

In the meantime we should probably come up with some hobbies for the average baseball fan to take up. Here are some things I have come up with...

  1. re-watch The Office
  2. practice my ukulele
  3. contemplate our place in the universe and the fleeting nature of existence
  4. teach my dogs that trick where you point a finger-gun at them and say “bang” and they play dead. That would be so cute.
  5. stew over the monopolistic system that has given MLB essentially a death grip on the baseball market and thus currently deprives me of one of things that provides me true joy
  6. learn to sew

I’ll keep you posted on the dog training — I think that is going to be a big success.

Colorado Rockies news: The one constant through all the years has been baseball | Evan Lang | Purple Row

what else is going on in baseball...

what the cardinals are up to...

2022 Cardinals Hall of Fame ballot nominees | John Denton | MLB.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

A look back at 1995 replacement player spring training | Al Yellon | Bleed Cubbie Blue

viva el stuff...

VEB Historical Hall of Fame Voting: Part 7 | stlcardsfan4 | Viva El Birdos

other things...

