Things to do while baseball is canceled - A Hunt and Peck

Baseball games should be starting at the end of this month, but they aren’t. What am I supposed to do without baseball to focus on — talk to my family? I have had to spend four completely uninterrupted months paying attention to them. I stared out the window and waited for spring. Spring is here. Where is the baseball?

In the meantime we should probably come up with some hobbies for the average baseball fan to take up. Here are some things I have come up with...

re-watch The Office practice my ukulele contemplate our place in the universe and the fleeting nature of existence teach my dogs that trick where you point a finger-gun at them and say “bang” and they play dead. That would be so cute. stew over the monopolistic system that has given MLB essentially a death grip on the baseball market and thus currently deprives me of one of things that provides me true joy learn to sew

I’ll keep you posted on the dog training — I think that is going to be a big success.

We heard fans want baseball. — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) March 1, 2022

what else is going on in baseball...

MLB's best-and-final offer:



- No changes to CBT thresholds (220/220/220/224/230)

- A $5M increase on pre-arb bonus pool from $25M to $30M

- An increase of minimums from $675K to $700K, moving up $10K/year — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

The MLBPA's previous offer:



- CBT thresholds at 238/244/250/256/263

- Pre-arb bonus pool at $85M with $5M annual increases

- Minimums at $725K going up $20K a year — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

Person- “so how are the meetings going?”

Me-“ you ever seen that one scene in The Notebook?” pic.twitter.com/23li0X2TGi — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 1, 2022

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/rmpciPsQm4 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 1, 2022

MLB wanted to implement a pitch clock, ban shifts and have larger bases for the 2023 season during the last two days of talks. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 1, 2022

Hearing now that players are resistant as a group to 14 teams in the playoffs, and it’s not just 1, 2 or a few against it. Theres’s “widespread consensus” not to go to 14 postseason teams. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 1, 2022

I am quite certain the MLBPA is more than aware of the side effects of larger, poorly wincentivized playoffs.



They presumably didn't hire Craig Edwards from @FanGraphs for his windswept, flowing locks. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) March 1, 2022

what the cardinals are up to...

