Cardinals Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Nominees

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced five nominees for potential induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. The ballot features Matt Holliday, George Hendrick, Steve Carlton, Matt Morris, and Edgar Renteria. This is the first time on the ballot for Holliday and Hendrick, while Carlton is in his fifth year, and Morris and Renteria are in their seventh years.

Fan voting for the Cardinals Hall of Fame will open from March 5 to April 15. The ballot can be viewed and voted upon at cardinals.com/HOF.

Holliday came to St. Louis via trade in 2009 from Oakland and had a Cardinals career that spanned across eight seasons, with 2016 being his final season in the Gateway City. In his time with the Cardinals, Holliday was a staple piece of the 2011 World Series squad as well as an All-Star in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014. Holliday batted .353 in his first 63 games with the Cardinals in 2009, highlighted by 13 home runs. The slugging outfielder went on to boast a 136 OPS+ in 919 games from 2010 to 2016, averaging 20 home runs per season in that span. Holliday played for the Yankees in 2017 before returning to Colorado in 2018 to finish his 15-year career where it began.

Infamously known for not wanting to speak with the media, “Silent George” Hendrick spent parts of seven years with the Cardinals in a career that stretched across 18 seasons, with other playing time coming with the Athletics, Indians, Padres, Pirates, and Angels. Hendrick batted .305 in 893 regular season games with St. Louis from 1978 to 1984 and delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single in Game 7 of the 1982 World Series.

“The Lefty” Carlton debuted in 1965 and spent the first seven of his 24 MLB seasons with the Cardinals, where he won the World Series in 1967, eclipsed the 230-inning plateau four times, and was a three-time All-Star. Carlton won 20 games in 1971 and, following a salary dispute, the Cardinals traded Carlton to the Phillies in February of 1972. With the Phillies, Carlton went on to win four Cy Young Awards and lead the league in innings and strikeouts five times. Carlton was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1994.

Morris was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 1995 Draft and debuted in the Majors in April of 1997. Morris made 33 starts in his rookie season and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting, bested by none other than Scott Rolen. Morris was a Cardinals All-Star twice, won 22 games in 2001, and logged greater than 170 innings in five of his eight seasons in St. Louis.

Renteria joined the Cardinals in 1999 and was the return piece in a deal that sent three players to the Marllins. Renteria served as the club’s shortstop for six seasons. Renteria was a three-time All-Star, won two Gold Gloves, three Silver Sluggers, and slashed .290/.348/.420 in 903 total games for St. Louis. Renteria stole 37 bases in 1999 and had at least 21 steals in four of his six seasons with the Cardinals.