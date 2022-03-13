Cardinals Sign RHP Nick Wittgren

On Sunday afternoon, the Cardinals signed right-handed pitcher Nick Wittgren to a one-year contract worth $1.2 million.

We have agreed to terms with free-agent RHP Nick Wittgren on a one-year contract.



Wittgren will wear number 30. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 13, 2022

Wittgren, entering his age-31 season, was drafted by the Marlins in 2012 and made his big-league debut in 2016. Wittgren pitched for two seasons with Miami before joining Cleveland in 2019. Wittgren appeared in a career-high 60 games as a reliever in 2021 and posted a 4.84 FIP with an 8.8 K/9 rate. Over the past three seasons with the Guardians, Wittgren had a 117 ERA+. Out of 258 career appearances, Wittgren has made just one start.

Wittgren joins Drew VerHagen as the two newest Cardinals — both signed since the lockout officially ended last week, and both providing the club with some always-welcomed pitching depth.

