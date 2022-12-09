A Friday Open Thread

We don’t have anything scheduled for you today here at VEB, but we won’t leave you empty handed. Come discuss whatever suits your fancy! Here’s a quick recap of the big news today.

Willson Contreras is officially a St. Louis Cardinal! Here’s what he looks like in Cardinal red:

Willson Contreras on deciding to sign with the #STLCards: "I came here because I knew the history of the team. I know this is a team that's looking to win." pic.twitter.com/CllOGvt6sA — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) December 9, 2022

He also wrote a piece for the Player’s Tribune about his decision to join the Cardinals. I highly recommend that you read it.

“This is truly going to be one of the great honors of my entire life.”



It’s official.



Willson Contreras will be playing for the @Cardinals. https://t.co/lvV1KpAWNS — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 8, 2022

Also, Brandon Nimmo got an 8-year, $162 million contract from the Mets as the NL East continues to shell out the cash. The contracts are crazy this winter and after each passing one I am more and more content with the terms of the Contreras deal.

That’s all the news we have for today. I won’t be providing any discussion topics, but I don’t think I’ll need to with the hot stove in full swing. Discuss whatever you want amongst yourselves.

The writing team will be back this weekend with full length articles for your reading pleasure.