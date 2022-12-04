VEB Podcast: Logan Sawyer Interview

I have good news, VEB! Instead of having me ramble on about something today, you all get to listen to someone far more interesting. J.P. and I recently sat down with new signing Logan Sawyer on the VEB podcast and he shared his story with us.

For those of you who don’t know, Sawyer signed a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals a little over two weeks ago. That came after a season in which he collected 22 saves and 39 strikeouts in 30 innings with the Evansville Otters in the Frontier League. Oh, and he also didn’t allow a single earned run all season. Here’s the thing, though. Even after such a strong season in Indy ball he wasn’t generating much interest.

That changed with a single tweet. This one:

• FREE AGENT RHP

• 2021 & 2022 Frontier League All Star & Reliever of the Year

• 30 IP

• 22 Saves

• 39 K’s

• 3 BB

• 11 Hits

• 0.00 ERA

• Will pitch in any role, just looking for an opportunity w/ a MLB organization this Spring Training@PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/LXwy9MKegv — Logan Sawyer (@logancsaw) November 13, 2022

Turns out, Pitching Ninja Rob Friedman retweeted him and after that his phone blew up with interest. In fact, when he talked to the Cardinals, he was on a roof working his HVAC job. That was just one part of the podcast though. His story in baseball begins a lot earlier.

Sawyer’s story is one of perseverance, resilience, and a relentless effort to improve. and he walked us through every part of it. That includes how he took his velocity from 90 mph to touching 100 (and sitting mid-90s, which he would want me to add) and the crazy way that he developed his splitter in Australia. I won’t give you the story on that one because it’s much better when Logan tells it. You’ll just have to give us a listen to find out.

He also told us why he chose the Cardinals despite receiving plenty of other offers.

He hasn’t pitched in affiliated ball since 2016 but the now-30-year-old is back and his excitement shone through during the whole conversation. He will be starting the year in Memphis or Springfield but since he now has a high octane fastball, a nasty splitter, and a strong slider, he could be an option for the Cardinals down the road.

This was a really fun conversation and I highly recommend that you give it a listen and get to know one of the most interesting players in the Cardinals system. You can give it a listen here or you can find the podcast on your preferred streaming service.

Make sure to like and subscribe if you haven’t already! We have a conversation with Jeff Jones on tap for Wednesday and we’re hoping to have Sawyer back on the pod during Spring Training as he gets his feet wet in the organization.

Enjoy your Sunday, VEB!