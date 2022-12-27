A Tuesday Open Thread

It’s the Tuesday after Christmas and since my weekend consisted of multiple days of running around to different family Christmases, I have nothing for you today. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing to discuss. I have a few discussion starters below:

The Cubs ZIPS projections came out a few days before Christmas. You can find them here. They may have had a busy offseason but they still look like the third best team in the division. If you still haven’t watched or listened to VEB’s interview with Alec Burleson, you can find that here. There’s been a lot of discussion about the leg of a man named Carlos recently. If the Mets, of all teams, back out of a deal, it’s going to be a really tough situation for Carlos Correa this winter. It looks like the Cardinals have made all their moves and the roster pretty much looks set. It should be a quiet rest of the winter but could there be another (small) move or two in store? If you haven’t read it already, you should read the Post Dispatch’s recent article on Jordan Walker. It seems that 2023 may be the year he gets introduced to the major leagues. The Cardinals have Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker who should both be ready for MLB playing time in 2023. If the current group of outfield starters is Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, and Lars Nootbaar, do you think anyone gets displaced during the season? And if so, who?

Those are just a few conversation starters, but, as always, discuss whatever you like.

Have a great Tuesday, VEB!