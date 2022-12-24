It’s Christmas Eve! (Open Thread)

Merry Christmas, Viva El Birdos.

It’s Christmas Eve and I have nothing for you. Except for that awesome picture of Fredbird alone in Busch. Hopefully, that’s not where he is right now. I would think that he would be able to get together with the Balitmore Oriole and the San Diego Chicken and they are enjoying some sunflower seeds roasting on an open fire.

Around here, Jack Frost is nipping at our ... beaks.

If you are looking for content, check out the podcast that Blake and I did with Alec Burleson yesterday. You can find it on the front page of the site. It’s quite interesting. He did a great job with the interview!

Otherwise, you know what to do. Post like a champion, Viva El Birdos.

And from my family to yours, have a very merry Christmas!