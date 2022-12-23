VEB Podcast: Alec Burleson

Merry Christmas, Viva El Birdos!

I hope you are staying warm and safe in this terrible December weather. While you are nestled up all snug in your beds, avoiding these sub zero wind chills, why not give our interview with Alec Burleson a listen/watch?

Alec joined the podcast to talk about his journey to the majors. If you don’t already know, Burleson was drafted in 2020 — the same draft as Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, and Tink Hence — out of East Carolina. Burleson didn’t receive any time with the club during 2020 at all and made his pro debut in 2021.

That year he progressed from A+ all the way to AAA, where he struggled in a short stint for Memphis. We talk about those struggles and what it was like to progress so far so fast. He shares quit about about how that went and how fatigue caught up with him toward the end.

Entering 2022, Burleson was able to establish a routine and prepare for a full season at AAA. That consistency and comfort helped him produce incredible stats in Memphis and led him a late-season promotion to the Cardinals. He did struggle to generate the counting stats the we all like to see, but the underlying peripherals were excellent and point to exciting things to come.

He also covers his defensive work, his offseason preparation, the challenge of breaking balls from Major League pitchers, and my favorite part of the conversation, we talk pitching and what he’ll throw if he gets the chance to take the mound in a blow out win for the Cards this coming season! That’s something to watch for.

As always, you can listen and watch right here at Viva El Birdos.

Have a very Merry Christmas, Viva El Birdos!