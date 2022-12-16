Carlos Rodón is headed to the Yankees - A Hunt and Peck

The Cardinals saga of Carlos Rodón is officially over. Rodón has reportedly signed six-year, $162MM contract with the New York Yankees. Of course, the Cardinals landing Rodón was never really all that likely as Katie Woo from The Athletic reported. The asking price and length of the contract was just too steep. On top of that, the Cardinals are not desperate for starting pitching for the coming season, but more in the seasons after that — four starters are scheduled to come off the books after the 2023 season.

It doesn’t seem like the Cardinals will be making any more major moves after signing Willson Contreras, but they do keep popping up in some of these rumors. Maybe something exciting is in store for us...

probably not! But maybe!

Carlos Rodón Gives the Yankees a Pair of Aces | Fangraphs

what else is going on in baseball...

Which division is best heading into 2023? | MLB.com

MLB used different baseballs in 2022, and juiced ones showed up at Yankees games | SBNation

what the cardinals are up to...

Dan McLaughlin is out as Cardinals broadcaster by ‘mutual decision’ | STLToday

Cardinals Prospect Jordan Walker Has a Big-Time Bat (and a Very Strong Arm) | Fangraphs

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

New Brewer Owen Miller Is Evolving as a Hitter (Or at Least Trying To) | Fangraphs