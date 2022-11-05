 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for November 3, 2022

game 6

By lil_scooter93
In game five tonight the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will face off in the World Series for game six starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The Phillies lead the series 3-2. Here are the tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES ASTROS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Jose Altuve - 2B
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS
J.T. Realmuto - C Yordan Alvarez - LF
Bryce Harper - DH Alex Bregman - 3B
Nick Castellanos - RF Kyle Tucker - RF
Alec Bohm - 3B Christian Vazquez - DH
Jean Segura - 2B Trey Mancini - 1B
Matt Vierling - CF Chas McCormick - CF
Edmundo Sosa - SS Martin Maldonado - C
Zack Wheeler - RHP Framber Valdez - LHP

