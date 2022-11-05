Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for November 3, 2022

In game five tonight the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will face off in the World Series for game six starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The Phillies lead the series 3-2. Here are the tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups PHILLIES ASTROS Kyle Schwarber - LF Jose Altuve - 2B Rhys Hoskins - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS J.T. Realmuto - C Yordan Alvarez - LF Bryce Harper - DH Alex Bregman - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF Kyle Tucker - RF Alec Bohm - 3B Christian Vazquez - DH Jean Segura - 2B Trey Mancini - 1B Matt Vierling - CF Chas McCormick - CF Edmundo Sosa - SS Martin Maldonado - C Zack Wheeler - RHP Framber Valdez - LHP