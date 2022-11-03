Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies - A World Series game thread for November 3, 2022

In game five tonight the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will face off in the World Series for game five starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The series is tied 2-2. Here are the tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups ASTROS PHILLIES Jose Altuve - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF Jeremy Pena - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B Yordan Alvarez - LF J.T. Realmuto - C Alex Bregman - 3B Bryce Harper - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Castellanos - RF Yuli Gurriel - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B David Hensley - DH Bryson Stott - SS Chas McCormick - CF Jean Segura - 2B Martin Maldonado - C Brandon Marsh - CF Justin Verlander - RHP Noah Syndergaard - RHP