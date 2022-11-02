 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for November 2, 2022

game 4

By lil_scooter93
/ new

Tonight the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will face off in the World Series for game four starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The Phillies lead the series is 2-1. Here are the tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

ASTROS PHILLIES
Jose Altuve - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF
Jeremy Pena - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Yordan Alvarez - DH J.T. Realmuto - C
Alex Bregman - 3B Bryce Harper - DH
Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Castellanos - RF
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
Christian Vazquez - C Bryson Stott - SS
Aledmys Diaz - LF Jean Segura - 2B
Chas McCormick - CF Brandon Marsh - CF
Cristian Javier - RHP Aaron Nola - RHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...