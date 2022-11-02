Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for November 2, 2022

Tonight the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will face off in the World Series for game four starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The Phillies lead the series is 2-1. Here are the tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups ASTROS PHILLIES Jose Altuve - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF Jeremy Pena - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B Yordan Alvarez - DH J.T. Realmuto - C Alex Bregman - 3B Bryce Harper - DH Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Castellanos - RF Yuli Gurriel - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B Christian Vazquez - C Bryson Stott - SS Aledmys Diaz - LF Jean Segura - 2B Chas McCormick - CF Brandon Marsh - CF Cristian Javier - RHP Aaron Nola - RHP