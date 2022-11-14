 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)

The results are in.

By lil_scooter93
St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.

The Braves 1-2 finish from Harris and Strider is well-deserved with Harris leading NL rookie position players with 4.8 fWAR in 441 plate appearances. (Brendan Donovan is next among rookie position players with 2.7 fWAR in 468 plate appearances.) Spencer Strider leads all qualified rookie pitchers with 4.9 fWAR in over 131 innings pitched. The Braves teammates truly were neck-and-neck.

On Tuesday the Manager of the Year will be announced on MLB Network followed by the Cy Young Award on Wednesday. Finally on Thursday the announcement we have all be waiting for will be made: Most valuable player. Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are both finalists for the award. J. P. Hill breaks down who should win in this article from last Wednesday.

Here is some other stuff going on around the league:

