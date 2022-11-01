 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for November 1, 2022

game 3

By lil_scooter93
Game three was postponed so tonight the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will actually face off in the World Series for game three starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The series is tied 1-1. Here are the tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

ASTROS PHILLIES
Jose Altuve - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF
Jeremy Pena - SS Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Yordan Alvarez - LF J.T. Realmuto - C
Alex Bregman - 3B Bryce Harper - DH
Kyle Tucker - RF Nick Castellanos - RF
Yuli Gurriel - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
David Hensley - DH Bryson Stott - SS
Chas McCormick - CF Jean Segura - 2B
Martin Maldonado - C Brandon Marsh - CF
Lance McCullers - RHP Ranger Suarez - LHP

