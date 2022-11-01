Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for November 1, 2022

Game three was postponed so tonight the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will actually face off in the World Series for game three starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The series is tied 1-1. Here are the tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|PHILLIES
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Yordan Alvarez - LF
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|David Hensley - DH
|Bryson Stott - SS
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Lance McCullers - RHP
|Ranger Suarez - LHP
