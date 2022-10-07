 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies - A game thread for October 7, 2022

game 1

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies for game one of the Wild Card Series or whatever they are calling this new postseason series this afternoon at 1:07 pm CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES CARDINALS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Lars Nootbaar - RF
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Albert Pujols - DH
J.T. Realmuto - C Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Bryce Harper - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B
Nick Castellanos - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Alec Bohm - 3B Dylan Carlson - CF
Jean Segura - 2B Corey Dickerson - LF
Bryson Stott - SS Yadier Molina - C
Matt Vierling - CF Tommy Edman - SS
Zack Wheeler - RHP Jose Quintana - LHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...