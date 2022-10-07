St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies - A game thread for October 7, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies for game one of the Wild Card Series or whatever they are calling this new postseason series this afternoon at 1:07 pm CDT. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|CARDINALS
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Albert Pujols - DH
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Bryson Stott - SS
|Yadier Molina - C
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
|Jose Quintana - LHP
