Cards and Phils Finalize 2022 Wild Card Series Rosters

All of the speculation is now over. A lot of the news trickled out last night due to the reporting of Katie Woo, Derrick Goold, Jeff Jones and others on the Cards side. Here are your rosters for the Wild Card Series against the Phils.

CARDINALS

Pitchers (12)

Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Steven Matz (L), Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery (L), Packy Naughton (L), Andre Pallante, Jose Quintana (L), Zack Thompson (L), Adam Wainwright

Catchers (2)

Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina

Infielders (7)

Nolan Arenado, Paul DeJong, Brendan Donovan (L), Tommy Edman (S), Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman (L), Albert Pujols

Outfielders (5)

Dylan Carlson (S), Ben DeLuzio, Corey Dickerson (L), Lars Nootbaar (L), Juan Yepez

NOTES

*From the Cards 28-man roster on the final day of the regular season, Matthew Liberatore, who was just called up to make the final start, and Jake Woodford were cut. The Cards also made the choice to cut Chris Stratton and add Packy Naughton instead to help neutralize the powerful left-handed bats of the Phils. Naughton has been crushed by righties, but has held lefties to a .163/.212/.265 line with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 8.

*In an interesting move, Alec Burleson was cut in favor of Nolan Gorman. Both are lefties, but the Cards apparently believe more in Gorman’s ability to hit for power in the majors, despite his recent struggles.

PHILLIES

Pitchers (13)

Jose Alvarado (L), Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin, Bailey Falter (L), Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand (L), Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Ranger Suarez (L), Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler

Catchers (2)

J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs (L)

Infielders (6)

Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton (L), Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott (L)

Outfielders (5)

Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper (L), Brandon Marsh (L), Kyle Schwarber (L), Matt Vierling

NOTES

*The Phillies interestingly decided to go with 13 pitchers. From their final regular season roster, the club cut pitchers Nick Nelson and lefty Michael Plassmeyer, and activated lefty Brad Hand from the 15-day IL. Hand went down with elbow tendinitis in late September.

*On the position player side, two rookies were cut—utility man Dalton Guthrie and DH/1B type Darick Hall. Former Cardinal Edmundo Sosa, who went down with a hamstring strain on September 16th, was activated from the IL and added to the roster.