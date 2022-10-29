Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for October 29, 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros face off in the World Series for game two starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. The Phillies lead the series 1-0. Here are the tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|PHILLIES
|ASTROS
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Yuli Gurriel - 1B
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Aledmys Diaz - LF
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Edmundo Sosa - SS
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
|Framber Valdez - LHP
Loading comments...