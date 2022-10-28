 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros - A World Series game thread for October 28, 2022

game 1

By lil_scooter93
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros face off in the World Series starting this evening at 7:08 pm CST. Here are the tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

PHILLIES ASTROS
Kyle Schwarber - LF Jose Altuve - 2B
Rhys Hoskins - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS
J.T. Realmuto - C Yordan Alvarez - LF
Bryce Harper - DH Alex Bregman - 3B
Nick Castellanos - RF Kyle Tucker - RF
Alec Bohm - 3B Yuli Gurriel - 1B
Bryson Stott - SS Trey Mancini - DH
Jean Segura - 2B Chas McCormick - CF
Brandon Marsh - CF Martin Maldonado - C
Aaron Nola - RHP Justin Verlander - RHP

