Breaking: Marlins Hire Skip Schumaker

According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Marlins have hired the Cardinals’ bench coach, Skip Schumaker, to be their next manager.

BREAKING : The Miami Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker as their next Manager per source. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 25, 2022

Skip was a former outfielder turned second-baseman for the Cardinals. He was known for his gritty style of play and the obsessive need to adjust his batting gloves after every pitch.

Skip joined Oli Marmol’s staff this season after serving with the San Diego Padres. It seemed like it was just a matter of time before he found his way into a managerial position of his own.

There is obviously no word at this time on who the Cardinals will hire as their next bench coach. The safe bet would be on Marmol and the Front Office promoting from their minor league ranks. Ben Johnson (Memphis) and Jose Leger (Springfield) would seem like possible candidates. I’ll throw Ryan Ludwick’s name in as a darkhorse. (Though he seems to be tracking more on the hitting than coaching side.)

We will update this story with more information or content as it comes out.

Updated content: