Filed under: Friday Open Thread It’s an oppppeeeeeeeen thrrrreeeeeaaaddddd! By J. P. Hill Oct 14, 2022, 10:10am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Friday Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images Chat! Or chat not! It’s up to you. This is your thread. Make the most of it. Post like a champion today, Viva El Birdos. More From Viva El Birdos The longest-tenured Cardinals Ranking who to root for in the playoffs Wainwright is Undecided. Should the Cardinals Decide for Him? The Roster As It Stands Don’t let the Cardinals losing make you insane The Season Is Over - An Open Thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...