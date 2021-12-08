How to write about baseball during a lockout - A Hunt and Peck

Major League Baseball is experiencing a lockout which means very few new baseball stories until it ends. This makes it kind of tough on a beat that covers daily MLB news, but I have a plan.

I never said it was a good plan.

Here are some things that have been going on in the world of baseball, but not officially Major League Baseball...

MLB won’t show you their beautiful faces but we will. Congrats to the end of season 2021 Hot Boys List! pic.twitter.com/cZCRVdi64Q — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) December 7, 2021

The Rule 5 Draft is not part of the lockout, I guess? Here are some results from that relevant to the Cardinals interests...

#stlcards select CF Benjamin DeLuzio from the Diamondbacks double-A roster in the minor league rule 5. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 8, 2021

Ben DeLuzio was born in St. Louis but attended high school in Florida.https://t.co/mACMUoc8Wb — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 8, 2021

DeLuzio, of Grandeur: Ben's Excellent Consistency | HeathKBar | AZ Snake Pit

White Sox select SS Moises Castillo from the #stlcards system. Was at Springfield. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 8, 2021

#stlcards select RHP Carlos Guarate from San Diego in the second round of the minor league Rule 5 — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 8, 2021

#stlcards select CF Jonah Davis from the Pirates in the third round. They’re loading up! — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 8, 2021

A 22-year-old lefty, Contreras has 132 Ks (and 141 hits allowed, 77 walks) in 139 2/3 innings. #stlcards draft two early-20s pitchers in the #MiLB Rule 5. https://t.co/MeahhMNuvE — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) December 8, 2021

2021 Rule 5 Draft Minor League phase | Jonathan Mayo | MLB.com

