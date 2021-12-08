 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to write about baseball during a lockout - A Hunt and Peck

It ain’t easy.

By lil_scooter93
Curt Flood

Major League Baseball is experiencing a lockout which means very few new baseball stories until it ends. This makes it kind of tough on a beat that covers daily MLB news, but I have a plan.

I never said it was a good plan.

Here are some things that have been going on in the world of baseball, but not officially Major League Baseball...

The Rule 5 Draft is not part of the lockout, I guess? Here are some results from that relevant to the Cardinals interests...

DeLuzio, of Grandeur: Ben's Excellent Consistency | HeathKBar | AZ Snake Pit

2021 Rule 5 Draft Minor League phase | Jonathan Mayo | MLB.com

Some Fangraphs articles that might interest you...

JAWS and the 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot: Scott Rolen | Jay Jaffe | FanGraphs Baseball

The Current State of 2022 Team Payrolls | Ben Clemens | FanGraphs Baseball

Not at all about baseball, but you will not regret reading this...

Bros., Lecce: We Eat at The Worst Michelin Starred Restaurant, Ever | everywhereist.com

