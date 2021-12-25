VEB Open Thread - Christmas Day 2021 Edition

Good morning, everyone! Happy holidays from us here at Viva El Birdos. (I don’t know about you guys, but I still find myself putting ‘Hollidays’ on occasion. Thank you, Matt.)

It is hard to believe there is just one week left in 2021, but here we are. Even though Major League Baseball is in a lockout, we can still look back on the past season and (maybe prematurely) ahead to 2022. We will do that here in the upcoming week.

For now, here’s what’s up at VEB:

‘Twas the Lockout Before Christmas - by J.P. Hill

Getting Your Baseball Fix During an Offseason Lockout - by Derek Barthels

Thoughts on Cards ZiPS projections - by stlcardsfan4

2022 Is a Big Year for Cardinals Catchers - Blake Newberry

Viva El Libros (an offseason book club): Lords of the Realm - by lil_scooter93

Have a great day, everyone!