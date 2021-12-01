Choosing the newest Viva El Libros offseason book

With everything that happened last year I forgot about the Viva El Birdos book club: Viva El Libros! In the past we have done three books, one for each month of the offseason. This year I thought it might be better to bring it down to one book. Since it will only be one book I thought we might vote on which one we want to read. I have narrowed it down to four options based on recommendations from years past. They are...

Blockade Billy by Stephen King

A work of fiction written in 2010 this 112 page story is about William “Blockade Billy” Blakely. Blackely was a catcher in 1957, but every trace of him has been erased from the history books, despite him being on of the best in the game....

Summer of ‘49 by David Halberstam

It was the summer of 1949 and the Joe DiMaggio’s New York Yankees were in a dogfight against Ted Williams and the Boston Red Sox for the pennant. The teams were neck-and-neck all summer, with the winner being deciding in a head-to-head matchup in the last game of the season.

The Summer Game by Roger Angell

It wouldn’t be a list of baseball books without the inclusion of something by Roger Angell. The Summer Game is Angell’s first book on the sport. It is a compilation of essays from the acclaimed author while he was at the New Yorker in the 60s and early part of the 70s.

Lords of the Realm: The Real History of Baseball by John Helyar

This book is based on 100s of interviews conducted by Helyar to paint a picture of baseball through the years. From the Black Sox Scandal to the Pete Rose Scandal to the strike of 1994 this books covers the events that shaped baseball into what we know it as today.