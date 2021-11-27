VEB Thanksgiving Weekend Thread

With the current CBA set to expire on December 1st, there has been a flurry of offseason moves ahead of next week’s highlighted day. The Cardinals, of course, inked Steven Matz last week.

Meet newest Cardinal Steven Matz

The Mets have made themselves heard on Friday, adding three bats: Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. They also signed former Cardinal prospect Nick Plummer to a Major League deal a few days prior.

On Saturday morning, the Mariners acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres for a pair of prospects. The Mariners finished 2021 with 90 wins and just two games back in the AL Wild Card race. Might Frazier be the piece that puts them over the edge?

The CBA expiration date is Wednesday, so it’ll be interesting to see if there are more signings or trades between now and then.

