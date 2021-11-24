 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cardinals Ink Starter Steven Matz to Four-Year Deal

The lefty’s deal is worth $44 million.

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Cardinals knew they had a need for starting pitching at the start of this offseason, and the club took little time to make a move to address that need. According to several sources, the Cardinals are in agreement with left-hander Steven Matz on a four-year, $44 million deal that could top $48 million with incentives. The lefty is 30 years old.

Matz was drafted by the Mets in 2009 and made his MLB debut in 2015. Matz spent six seasons in Queens before joining the Blue Jays last offseason on a one-year deal. Matz has made at least 22 starts in four big-league seasons and has topped 30 starts twice. In 29 games and starts for the Blue Jays in 2021, Matz logged 150 innings with a 3.79 FIP and a 2.6 BB/9 rate.

Matz is heavy groundball pitcher — which pairs very well with a golden Cardinals defense. In 2021, according to Baseball Reference, Matz had a 45.6 groundball percentage and a line-drive percentage of just 24, after a career-high 41.7 LD% in the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

Matz joins a St. Louis starting staff that features Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, and Miles Mikolas. As Katie Woo of The Athletic noted, this is not expected to be the Cardinals’ only move. But, with a lockout looming in just a week, it is a solid start to their offseason shopping list.

