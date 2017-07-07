DeGrom Rolls, Mets Beat Cardinals 6-5 in Heartbreaker.

So, the Mets are bad all of a sudden this year, though perhaps not bad enough. Fan favorite and capital-A Ace Carlos Martinez takes the mound at Busch against Jacob Degrom, one of several interchangeable phenom pitchers to come out of New York lately (and the only one, perhaps, without a .current debilitating injury).

Martinez started the game by walking Curtis Granderson and Asdrubal Cabrera, then giving up a 1-strike single to Yoenis Cespedes. Jay Bruce struck out on three pitches, swinging at each one. T.J. Rivera bravely allowed himself to be hit by a pitch to drive in a run. It was looking pretty ugly, but then Derek Lilliquist convinced El Gallo to make Lucas Duda hit a liner at Randal Grichuk in left. The runners tried to tag, but the Jaguar King said “nuh-uh, buddy”:

The second inning was about the same, but in a different way. Jose Reyes hit a dinger off of Carlos.

McCarver: “I mean, Reyes buggywhipped that ball.”

Everybody else: “..........”

I looked up “buggywhipped” and several variants on google, because I didn’t believe that it was a thing. I still don’t, but please don’t repeat my mistake. Especially don’t go to urban dictionary. It isn’t a thing. Mets lead 2-0 after 2.

In the third, Grichuk and Paul DeJong went back-to-back to tie the game back up. Behold:

Tied up, 2 apiece.

In the top of the fourth, Jose Reyes doubled, Travis d’Arnaud singled, and Curtis Granderson doubled to retake the lead. 4-2 Mets.

In the bottom of the frame, Dexter Fowler, fresh off a DL stint, led off the frame with a tall dinger.

His wife Aliya was unhappy:

Boom — Aliya Fowler (@aliyafowler) July 8, 2017

This seemed curious to me, until Aliya gave more context:

Told @DexterFowler if he hits a home run today, he can buy a @TeslaMotors kinda sorta didn't think he would lol — Aliya Fowler (@aliyafowler) July 8, 2017

Congrats, Dexter!

Gyorko went back-to-back with Dexter, incidentally. Knotted up again, 4-4.

Martinez continued struggling in the fifth. Yoenis Cespedes tagged his fist pitch of the inning hard, but lined it right at Dexter Fowler. Jay Bruce took a 1-2 slider, low and over the heart of the plate, for a ride into right-center. He faced four more batters after Bruce, but worked his way out of it. Mets lead 5-4.

Martinez was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the frame. His final line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HR.

In the sixth, John Brebbia struck out DeGrom and Granderson, then got a sharp lineout from Asdrubal Cabrera. Degrom rolled through the bottom of the frame, striking out Fowler and erasing a Gyorko single with a Molina GIDP.

Brebbia had less success in the seventh. He was lifted after Yoenis reached on a horrible Marp error, Bruce put him on third, and Rivera doubled to drive him in. (Bruce tried to stretch his single into a double, but then insisted on being tagged out despite DeJongs’s problematic positioning and a weak throw from Piscotty). After Rivera’s double, Tyler Lyons took over. (Lyons being healthy is a huge boost to the team). He struck out Duda, did the only reasonable thing to Reyes (plunked him), and got d’Arnaud to ground out.

The bottom of the inning featured only a DeJong double. Nobody else did anything.

Sam Tuivailala cruised through the eigth, mowing down Granderson and getting groundouts from Flores and Cabrera. In the bottom of the frame, DeGrom was still pitching(!). Matt Carpenter singled through the shift - his second time beating it on the night, the first time being a beautiful but to the wide open left side of the infield, back in the fifth. DeGrom got the hook, but Piscotty singled to keep the line moving. Fowler moved Carpenter to third with a fielder’s choice, and Gyorko honored his sacrifice by sacrificing to right field. 6-5 Bad guys.

Some stuff happened, but the game ended with the same score. Game over, 6-5 Mets.

Tune in tomorrow to see which world-weary giant drops first next time!