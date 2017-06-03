Cardinals news and notes: Molina, Martinez, and the Cubs

Here’s some news and notes from yesterday:
- I wrote about Yadier Molina’s recent sixteen game hitting streak, a bizarre statistical anomaly in which the guy getting a hit every game for three weeks was actually a somewhat below-average MLB hitter.
- Craig Edwards previewed the upcoming, now ongoing, series against the Chicago Cubs.
- Lil Scooter wrote about Carlos Martinez’s quick reflex in catching a 107.5 MPH liner hit back to the mound on Wednesday.
- Because events from later that day were bound to make you sad about the current St. Louis Cardinals anyway, Josey Curtis published the latest farm report, a post filled with all sorts of happy bits of Cardinals news.
- Despite a wonderful Dexter Fowler home run, the Cardinals fell to the Chicago Cubs by a score of three runs to two, in a game I recapped.
That should do. Hopefully the Cardinals will do better and be more exciting and interesting and good at the plate today. Or maybe not. Hard to tell. Check back throughout the weekend, though, for new information about El Birdos.