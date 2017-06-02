Cardinals news and notes: Oh, Martinez, Dodgers, bad hitting pitchers

Adam Wainwright supplied all the offense yesterday with his two-run home run to left field, his second of the season. It was all the Cardinals would need to dispatch the Dodgers and salvage a split in the series (here’s a humorous spelling bee-themed game recap), and it was Wainwright’s tenth career home run, which moves him up the all-time list for Cardinals pitchers behind only Bob Forsch and Bob Gibson.

It’s safe to say that Wainwright will be remembered as one of the better hitters for Cardinals pitchers. It won’t be the first thing he’s remembered for, heavens no, but heading forward whenever a Cardinals pitcher swings the bat well expect to hear his name come up, just as Forsch’s and Gibson’s do now.

But what about the bad hitting Cardinals pitchers? There’s been a lot of them, they’re pitchers after all, and a quick search on Baseball Reference’s Play Index might have unmasked the worst one. Searching for Cardinals pitchers with at least 200 plate appearances since the mound was lowered in 1969 returned a sizable number and at the very top when reverse-sorting by OPS is Jose DeLeon.

Between 1988 and 1992, DeLeon, who was a solid pitcher by the way, logged 320 plate appearances and had just 27 total hits and only two for extra bases (a double and a triple). That amounts to a slash line of .097/.119/.108. That is truly bad. Current Cardinal hurler Lance Lynn is right on his tail though. In 282 plate appearances, Lynn has an OPS of .229, just two points higher than DeLeon. By this time next week, Lynn could be the worst. So if you’re looking for a storyline to follow as soon as Albert Pujols gets over the 600 home run hump, there you go.

That should do it. Have a great weekend, everyone.