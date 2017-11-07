Cardinals News & Notes: Giancarlo Stanton, power hitting, 2017 Draft

Here’s a look back at the stories posted on Monday, November 6th:

Power hitters face steeper aging curve - Tyler Kinzy led off the day with a look at what it means to add a power hitter. For the Cardinals, he explains the positives - and negatives - that would come with the acquisition of a premier bat.

Checking in on the 2017 Draft Class: Picks 20-23 - I wrapped up the 2017 Draft series with a look at picks 20, 21, 22, and 23.

St. Louis Cardinals Trade Rumors: GIANCARLO STANTON - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter’s daily post revolved around Giancarlo Stanton - specifically the rumors linking the All-Star with St. Louis.

VEB Podcast #103: Stantonpalooza! - John Fleming and Lil_scooter’s latest podcast featured discussion of a Giancarlo Stanton trade, as well as the release of Trevor Rosenthal and qualifying offer to Lance Lynn. The duo also took a look at the structures of the Astros and Dodgers’ rosters.

That does it for Monday! Check back Tuesday for more.