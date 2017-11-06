Cardinals news and notes: Big moments, prospects, and Alcantara

Here’s what happened over the weekend.
- It’s been a while since I got the chance to recap my own post but I’m doing it here! I wrote about the sixteen biggest plays in St. Louis Cardinals history in terms of contributing to the probability of a team winning the World Series. I had a ton of fun researching it and hopefully you had/will have fun reading it.
- Aaron Schafer (hey, he goes by his actual name on here, or at least A.E., this is weird and slightly uncomfortable, but the one that used to go by “the red baron”) took a look at a pair of relatively low ranked Cardinals prospects—Vince Jackson (not to be confused with the former (?) NFL receiver, and John Nogowski, about whom I do not have an unnecessary and dumb name joke.
- The Arizona Fall League all-star game (called the Fall Stars Game, which sounds like a joke I would make up but is actually true) happened on Saturday, and Josey Curtis wrote about the Cardinals prospects who played in it, most notably pitcher Sandy Alcantara, but also catcher Andrew Knizner, while pitcher Jordan Hicks was invited but did not play.
The first full week of the hot stove kicks off today, so stay tuned (or whatever the interneting equivalent of it is) to VEB for updates.