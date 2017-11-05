Alcantara throws two scoreless innings in AFL Fall Stars Game

On Saturday night at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona, some of baseball’s brightest prospects competed in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. The AFL East was the home team and defeated the AFL West by a 4-2 final score.

2017 AFL Fall Stars Game box score

The Cardinals were represented by three players: pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Jordan Hicks and catcher Andrew Knizner.

Alcantara pitched two innings in the game and Knizner caught the final three frames. Hicks did not pitch in the contest.

As for Alcantara, he entered the game in relief of AFL West starter Mitch Keller. Following Keller’s two scoreless innings to begin the game, Alcantara turned in a scoreless third and fourth. Alcantara allowed two hits and whiffed two in his outing.

Knizner entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as a defensive replacement for starting catcher Max Pentecost. Knizner remained behind the plate through game’s end and grounded out in his only at-bat of the day in the ninth inning.

Hicks likely would have been in line to work in the ninth inning, but the East squad put up three runs in the eighth off West hurler Argenis Angulo. The three-rally turned a 2-1 trail to a 4-2 lead for the East, who went on to win by that mark.

As always, all Arizona Fall League teams are off on Sunday. The Surprise Saguaros (9-12) will return to Salt River Fields for a date with the Salt River Rafters on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 PM Central time.