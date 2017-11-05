Good morning, all. How is your offseason going so far? I’m writing this Friday afternoon, so if there’s been some earth-shattering development in the Cardinals’ world, feel free as always to discuss that and ignore whatever pap I’m spewing here. To be honest, though, I have a feeling the first real opportunity we’ll have for anything big to happen will be this coming Wednesday, just considering how Redbird news has tended to drop over the past several years.

Anyhow, what I have for you today is a pair of prospects, neither of whom will show up on my year-end prospect list (spoiler alert), which I’ve been sort of poking at with a stick every now and again just to see if I’ve changed my mind about anyone ahead of getting down to actually writing the thing. Neither one are that level of prospect right now, but both have interesting characteristics that I wanted to highlight all the same.

Oh, I just remembered, before we get started: I wrote a while back about Carson Kelly and Andrew Knizner, and how I feel like the Cardinals have an interesting decision to potentially make this offseason about whether they would be willing to use Kelly as a trade chip given where they are at the MLB level in terms of catcher and with an emerging prospect coming up behind the current heir apparent. Anyhow, in said column I stated Knizner had played catcher, third base, first, and some in the outfield at NC State. After the story was published, I received an email from a woman, I assume a relative or friend of Knizner’s (these types of corrections usually come from people very close to the prospect in question), who corrected me in that Knizner never played outfield. I checked, and there’s no record of him in the outfield, so it appears my vague memory of him playing most of the positions on the field was faulty. He did play all over the infield, but apparently not in the outfield. Apologies for the mistake, and thanks to the reader for the correction.

Anyway, on to our two not-top-prospect writeups for the day.

Vince Jackson, OF

6’4”, 190 lbs Bats Left, Throws Left

DOB: 4 February 1994

Jackson was one of my personal favourite picks made by the Cardinals in the 2016 draft, not only because I really liked his all-around skillset, but specifically because of where they got him. He was taken in the 14th round out of Tennessee as a college senior, and there is no way in the world a player with his physical tools should have lasted anywhere near that long. Before the draft I had looked at him and pegged him in the 5-7 round range, even being a little raw for his age. He missed time in college with a couple injuries, and could probably safely be called a bit of a late bloomer, but even so athletes of his pedigree just don’t sit on the board until the mid-teen rounds. To get him there was an absolute steal, I thought.

In college, Jackson was just a decent hitter, one who every time I saw him seemed to be too spread out at the plate, too crouched, too small. By small I don’t mean physically; he’s 6’4” and very well put together, so there’s really no way to describe him as small in terms of stature. What I mean is he hit like he was small; he approached his plate appearances like Tony Fernandez or Jon Jay or someone. That gradually changed through his college career, but even as a senior (he came back for his senior season after missing over half his junior year due to injury), hitting with metal bats at 6’4” and close to 200 pounds, he put up just a .174 isolated slugging percentage. He just didn’t hit like an athlete of his stature.

After the draft last year, Jackson made his pro debut at State College, and he hit about like one would expect based on his college performance. He made a good amount of contact (19% K rate), walked a little (8.5% BB), and showed very little power, with just four home runs and a .124 ISO in 305 trips to the plate. On the upside, he did swipe 16 bases in 23 tries, and he played mostly center field, with the reports on his defense being mostly positive. (I can’t speak to the defense personally; I haven’t seen nearly enough of him in person to feel good about any assessment.)

This season, Jackson headed off to full-season ball in Peoria. He was a little old for a prospect in the Midwest League, but overall the results were positive. In big-picture terms, he posted a .266/.336/.445 line, and while that .781 OPS may not look like a big deal at first, it translates to a 117 wRC+. (The Midwest League is a pretty tough place to hit.)

The bad news is that Jackson didn’t show nearly the speed this year he had in the past, being almost entirely confined to left field and swiping just one base all year, and he missed almost a month of the season from mid-April to mid-May with, I believe, a leg injury (which could explain the lesser speed he showed this year).

There was an interesting change in approach for the Peoria outfielder as well, in that he showed more power this season than ever before, with a .180 ISO and eight homers in less than 290 PAs, but he also struck out at a close to 25% clip for the season in the MWL. Mechanically, he was a bit more upright this year it seemed, and his swing just seemed a bit freer. Overall I like the changes, but the dip in contact rate has to be a bit of a concern.

However, there’s also another even more encouraging side to Jackson’s season, which is that those season-long numbers include a really tough start when he was swinging and missing an awful lot. From the beginning of the season through the end of May, he struck out a third of the time, and his OPS was just .662. From the beginning of June, though, through the end of his time with Peoria, Jackson posted a walk rate of 10.8%, a strikeout rate right at 20%, and a slash line of .287/.366/.474, good for a 135 wRC+. Now, obviously we can’t simply discount the early-season struggles, and chopping up a season into smaller and smaller samples can be misleading, but improvement from the beginning of a season to the end is exactly what you want to see from a prospect. Jackson struggled early on, but once he got his legs under him in the Midwest League he adjusted and he improved.

Jackson did get promoted to Palm Beach near the end of the season and struggled in about 70 plate appearances. I would expect the Cards to send him back to High A to begin 2018; hopefully Roger Dean doesn’t kill his numbers, and confidence, the way it seems to have so many other hitting prospects.

Overall, I like Jackson in a similar way I like Adolis Garcia, as an all-around talent who can contribute in multiple ways. In the case of both players, I worry their ceilings are limited by the lack of a single carrying tool, but both have solid bases from which to work all the same. Jackson has the added advantage of being a left-handed hitter in a system absolutely rotten with right-handed hitting outfielders, which could make him an excellent fit down the road as a fourth outfielder. I question if he has the upside to rise to the level of a starter, but if he could come back in 2018 and show an ability to play center at a reasonable level, that might have to be reevaluated. He’s an older prospect, but the tools are real, and the improvements he’s made since getting into pro ball are as well.

John Nogowski , 1B

6’2”, 210 lbs Bats Right, Throws Left

DOB: 5 January 1993

Nogowski is currently playing in the Arizona Fall League as a taxi squad player, and was one of the more surprising adds the Cardinals made to their AFL contingent. Why surprising? Well, because John Nogowski is a near-25 year old first base only barely-a-prospect, and those sorts of players are not often sent off to prospect finishing school by really good, really smart organisations with lots of real talent they need to prioritise.

However, in looking at Nogowski a little closer, I have to admit to being very intrigued by him. He was originally drafted by Oakland, played three seasons in their system, posting wRC+ numbers almost entirely between 100 and 110, and was released following a 2016 campaign that saw him reach Double A briefly. The offensive threshold for first base is extraordinarily high, and Nogowski, with basically zero power, just didn’t look likely to jump it.

After being released by the A’s, Nogowski latched on with an independent club, hit very well, and was picked up by the Cardinals around midseason and assigned to Double A Springfield.

First, the bad news: in Springfield, Nogowski continued to show the kind of complete lack of pop that probably convinced the Athletics that it was time to part ways with their 34th rounder of a couple years before, as he hit just two home runs in 238 plate appearances and put up an ISO of .087. Neither of those numbers are at all encouraging.

Now the good news: in spite of that utter lack of power, Nogowski managed to put together an overall batting line substantially better than average, to the tune of a 118 wRC+ based on a .295/.378/.382 triple slash. His BABIP for the season was .324, so not so high you would immediately flag it as an instant regression warning bell. No, it’s not ideal to see a slugging percentage nearly equal to a player’s OBP, but when that OBP is near .380 it’s not as bad as it could be.

Nogowski’s numbers were bolstered in large part by tremendous plate discipline; his walk rate for Springfield was 11.3%, while his strikeout rate was just 10.5%. Even considering the lack of power and positional handicap, a player capable of walking more often than he strikes out at the Double A level has to be at least a little interesting, right?

Well, here’s why I find Nogowski even a little more interesting than just a little: if I asked you what the biggest positive surprise for the Cardinals was in 2017, what would you say? There are really two candidates, I think, maybe three with Paul DeJong’s sudden ascension included. But really, we’re talking a finally healthy Tommy Pham putting together a legitimate MVP-level season, and Jose Martinez coming out of seemingly nowhere at 29 to establish himself as a legit major league hitter. And it’s Martinez I want to focus on here in talking about Nogowski.

See, the thing is, I don’t think the Cardinals picked up Martinez randomly. And I don’t think it was an accident that Martinez suddenly turned himself into a far more productive hitter. There was something about Martinez that the Cards picked up on and specifically targeted, and there was something that allowed Martinez to make the changes that led to his breakout this season. Most likely, those two things are the same thing, so what, I ask, would it look like if we were trying to build a Jose Martinez?

Well, as I’m sure you’ve guessed, it would look a lot like a certain first base prospect with a Polish-sounding name being currently written about by an extraordinarily talented and handsome sports writer, but let’s go through the steps to actually get there, shall we?

First, you would probably want to find a player with outstanding plate discipline. A strikeout to walk ratio under 1.5 would be good; the closer to 1.0 you could get would be even better. Hell, if you could actually get under 1.0 that would be even better than that, but really anything from even to 1.5 would probably fit the kind of approach we’re looking for.

Second, you probably want a player with a very low strikeout rate. That might seem to be implied by the good K:BB ratio, but you could go out and find a player who strikes out 25% of the time and walks 19%, and I don’t think it would be as ideal. If we’re looking for a player to try and identify as a power-add project, we have to be prepared for any changes in approach to require the player to sacrifice some contact for the hoped-for power gains. The high-walk high-whiff guy might have tremendous patience, but there’s a risk that any further erosion of his contact rate might topple him over to a point where even additional power and his on-base skills just won’t make up for the fact he’s striking out a third of the time. So the lower the K rate the better, I think.

Third, you would be looking for a player whose batted-ball stats suggest that his approach is as much to blame for a lack of power production as anything. So high ground ball rates would be good, and an emphasis on opposite-field balls in play would be encouraging as well. For power production, you want the ball in the air, and you want it to the pull side. Looking for the opposite would seem to make sense, no?

Fourth — and this is, unfortunately, the thing we don’t really have — you would probably want some data on the exit velocity of the hitter. Obviously, a hitter with high exit velocity but low launch angle would suggest a guy ripe for a swing overhaul to try and get the ball in the air (aka the Eric Hosmer Hypothesis), but it would also be possible to look for low exit velocities and, in conjunction with actual eyes on the ground, scout whether the player is making poor contact or if he’s literally just not swinging hard enough. Sadly, we don’t yet have public data on minor-league contact quality, so we’ll just have to leave that alone.

Fifth, you would, I think, be looking for a player whose physical size would suggest a certain amount of strength. Carson Cistuli at some point wrote about Jose Martinez, pointing out that the average ISO for players of his stature was of some certain level, far higher than what Martinez had produced in his career. The point was well thought out, and was essentially that hey, people of giant stature like this guy usually hit for power. He doesn’t. How come? So if we were constructing a hypothetical player to whose game we wanted to try and add power, I would think we would be looking for a player with a frame that suggests physical strength. Now, this particular point I’m a little less certain about, as we’ve seen plenty of relatively small ballplayers hit the ball very hard, and we’ve also seen Jason Heyward, a giant athlete who looks like he should annihilate the ball, do...not that. So probably this last one is not as cut and dried, but if I’m looking for a player who I think has untapped power potential, I admit I’m going for the guy listed at 6’2” and 200+ over the 5’10” 175 middle infielder.

So let’s run it down.

Excellent plate discipline, as suggested by a strikeout to walk ratio of ~1.5 or below? Nogowski passes that criteria with flying colours, as he walked more than he struck out this year.

High contact rate? Nogowski’s 10.5% strikeout percentage is absolutely elite at the Double A level. Also, if we look at the stops prior to this season at which he played long enough for the numbers to mean something, we find strikeout rates of 12.4, 11.7, and 11.4 percent. The guy does not strike out much at all, and never has.

Batted-ball profile that suppresses power? In short season ball in 2014, Nogowski’s groundball rate was 51.1%. In 2015: 47.2 GB%. Now, there’s an interesting twist to all this, in that his 2016 groundball rate at High A dropped all the way to 37.3%, while his flyball rate jumped from just over 30% in 2015 to slightly over 40% in 2016. So we actually have some indication here that Nogowski even in the A’s system appears to have been trying to put the ball in the air more.

The directional data paints a similar picture: in both 2014 and ‘15, Nogowski hit the ball to the opposite almost as often as he pulled it. Both seasons it was ~39% pull side to ~36% opposite field, with right around 24% of his batted balls going up the middle. In 2016, though, he pulled the ball 42% of the time, compared to just 29.8% of balls going to the opposite field. So we have lots of ground balls his first two seasons, and then more flies in 2016. We have even distribution to pull and oppo fields the first two years, then a shift to the pull side last season.

This year in Springfield, Nogowski hit the ball on the ground a touch over 39% of the time, while he put the ball in the air 37% of time. Combined with a 24% line drive rate, you’ve basically got more desirable contact types making up 61% of his batted balls, though the more volatile line drive rate adds some uncertainty to that. Line drives are awesome, but way less stable year to year. He also showed the heaviest pull-side tendency of his career, pulling the ball 44% of the time, while going up the middle on 31.5% of his batted balls and going oppo with the remaining 24.5%. Admittedly, minor league data stringers are less reliable than what we get with big league numbers, but we have a pretty clear vector here, I think.

As for the exit velocity stuff, as I said, we just don’t really know. I wish that were available, but now it’s not.

What is available, though, is height and weight information, and Nogowski is a pretty big guy. He’s not 6’6” like Jose Martinez, but 6’2” and 210 lbs is a big frame nonetheless. I will say that looking at Nogowski I’m not sure his conditioning is quite as good as it could be, but it’s also hard to judge strength and athleticism just by looking at someone in a baseball uniform, so I’ll try not to read too very much into the fact he doesn’t necessarily look like a finely honed wrecking machine.

Basically, what I’m saying is that John Nogowski, if one were to put together a template to follow, hoping to find undervalued hitters whose approach could be altered to maybe gain power, would check all the boxes. If you were trying to replicate the Jose Martinez jump, Nogowski would be pretty much your ideal candidate.

Now, to be fair, there’s reason to believe he was already trying to pull the ball in the air for more power in 2016 with the A’s, and it just didn’t work. And, let’s face it: he pulled the ball a bunch this year, and hit the ball in the air, and his HR/FB rate was just 2.9%. So maybe there’s something lacking in his quality of contact that is going to prevent Nogowski from ever adding power to his repertoire. Maybe it’s poor contact that he makes, or maybe he lacks functional strength on a fundamental level, and hitting the ball in the air more, regardless of where it goes, isn’t going to produce meaningful gains for him the way it did for Jose Martinez, or Jose Bautista, or Yonder Alonso, or any of the other guys who have reinvented themselves and reinvigorated their careers over the past handful of years with this specific change in approach.

But then again, what if the answer is just as simple as, “swing harder when you swing”? If you could sacrifice a 50% increase in strikeout rate to put up an ISO in the .180-.200 range, then wouldn’t a guy who already walks 11% of the time, and who even with that hypothetical increase in K rate would be far tougher than average to strike out, be exactly the kind of subject you would want for that experiment?

The most likely outcome, of course, is that nothing comes of signing John Nogowski, and by this time next year we will all have forgotten he was even a part of the organisation. But the Cardinals saw enough of something in him that they signed him out of indy ball, and they further think he’s worth sending to the Arizona Fall League, even if he is on the taxi squad. That’s two — admittedly low cost — investments the organisation has made in him now, and I wonder if it’s a coincidence that what he brings to the table looks an awful lot like the last low-cost breakout guy we all enjoyed watching so much this year.

