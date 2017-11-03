Cardinals News and Notes: Tanking, The World Series, and a Broken Curse

Here is what went down yesterday at Viva El Birdos:
- Can the Cardinals win a World Series without tanking?: John looks at the trend of teams like the Cubs and Astros–the two most recent World Series champions–tanking their way back into winning and the Cardinals' future in this world of rebuilds.
- The Astros won the World Series and broke the SI curse? - A Hunt and Peck: An open letter to one Ben Reiter: never make another prediction. About anything. Ever. You can't top this called shot.

