Cardinals news and notes: Stanton, Steamer, and Arizona

So some things happened over the weekend. Well, not really. This is, like, the slowest baseball week possible in terms of actual news. But we did have lots of speculation and projection and some actual stuff on prospects! Here’s some of that.

Craig Edwards took a look at other teams which could potentially be looking into Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton as a trade target, aside from the St. Louis Cardinals. I think this is a necessary piece because as much as we can talk about the Cardinals making an offer worthwhile of Stanton, they also must make one better than other worthwhile offers. These things don’t work in a vacuum. Anyway, the scary other options are talked about here.