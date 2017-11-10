Cardinals News and Notes: Darvish, Martínez, Trade Partners, 2018 Projections

Here is what went down yesterday at Viva El Birdos:
- How to weigh Yu Darvish’s World Series struggles in free agency: John takes a look at Yu Darvish and how a rough postseason impacts his free agent stock.
- Cardinals trade partner profile: Baltimore Orioles: Pegasus dissects the Baltimore Orioles and potential moves they could make with the Cardinals.
- Carlos Martínez attends Pedro Martínez Charity event - A Hunt and Peck: This week's Tsunamy Thursday features a double dose of Martínez.
- Key Takeaways from the New Steamer Projections: I preview the upcoming offseason and 2018 season through the lens of the updated Steamer projections.
