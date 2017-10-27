 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cardinals News and Notes: Upgrade at Closer, Alex Cobb, Remembering Taveras, New Pitching Coach

New, 5 comments

Getting you caught up on yesterday's VEB happenings

By Tyler Kinzy
Oh yeah, today is the sixth anniversary of that Game 6 thing.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Here is what went down yesterday at Viva El Birdos:

Have a good one,

Tyler

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...