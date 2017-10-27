Cardinals News and Notes: Upgrade at Closer, Alex Cobb, Remembering Taveras, New Pitching Coach

Here is what went down yesterday at Viva El Birdos:
- How badly do the Cardinals need to upgrade at closer?: John explained why upgrading the bullpen might not be as important as some claim.
- Free Agent Profile: Alex Cobb: I looked at free agent starter Alex Cobb and why he could be a good fit for the Cardinals.
- Carlos Martínez remembers Oscar Taveras - A Hunt and Peck: Carlos Martínez payed tribute to his childhood friend exactly three years after Oscar's tragic passing.
- St. Louis Cardinals offseason rumors: Mike Maddux named Cardinals Pitching coach: The Cardinals finalized their 2018 coaching staff with an external addition in former Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux.
