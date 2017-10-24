Cardinals News & Notes: Angels, 2017 Draft, Bob Gibson, Jose Oquendo

Here’s a look back at Monday’s stories:

Cardinals trade profile partner: Los Angeles Angels - Pegasus led off the day with an examination of the Angels as a potential trade partner for St. Louis.

Checking in on the 2017 Draft Class: Picks 9-12 - I took a look back at this summer’s draft class, more specifically how the Cardinals’ 9-12 picks performed over the season’s final months.

Bob Gibson was the coolest baseball player ever - A Hunt and Peck - Lil_scooter’s daily link post reminded us that Bob Gibson was the coolest baseball player ever.. as if we had forgotten!

Jose Oquendo to return to Cardinals coaching staff - The Secret Weapon is coming back to the club, and Craig Edwards had the story on Monday afternoon.

That does it for Monday! Check back Tuesday for more.